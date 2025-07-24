Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 12,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,088. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.