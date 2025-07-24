FreeGulliver LLC Buys 344 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $109.67. 3,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

