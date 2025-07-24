eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Decreased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,488. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

