RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.02. 1,247,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a 12-month low of $109.45 and a 12-month high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTX stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

