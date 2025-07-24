Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

