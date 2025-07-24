Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Pengana International Equities Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.56.
About Pengana International Equities
