Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,812 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $64,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.88. 11,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,673. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.