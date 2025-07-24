Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,362 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.44% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,294,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.80. 31,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,071. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

