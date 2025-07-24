Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 81,177 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,177 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Croban bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

