FreeGulliver LLC Sells 814 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

FreeGulliver LLC cut its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 1.0% of FreeGulliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 1,457,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

