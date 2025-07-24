Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.200-11.500 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.63. The stock had a trading volume of 698,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,269. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.04.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.