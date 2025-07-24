Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOTE traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.