FreeGulliver LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

FreeGulliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Root by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Root

In other Root news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $686,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,782,837. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $394,517.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,352.40. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,083 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,319 in the last ninety days. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Root Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Root stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $124.06. 42,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,083. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Root’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

