FreeGulliver LLC Invests $252,000 in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

FreeGulliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $923.15. 57,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,253.10. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

