Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,772 abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PPLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.56. 69,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,695. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

