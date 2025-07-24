Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,737,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,284,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,270,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 73,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,317. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.