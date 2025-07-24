ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,540 shares during the quarter. ESAB comprises 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.01% of ESAB worth $71,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,815. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

