FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.78% of FirstService worth $58,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 10.6% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 46.2% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 93,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $17.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $197.84.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.