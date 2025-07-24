Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.11). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $587.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.00 million.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $132,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,227 shares in the company, valued at $750,804.78. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 142,547 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.11% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

