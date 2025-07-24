Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 64,854 First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA AFMC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02.

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

