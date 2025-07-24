Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.46% of Miller Industries worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Miller Industries by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Trading Up 1.4%

MLR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 46,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

