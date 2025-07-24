Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nova by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,980,000 after buying an additional 796,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,212,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 600,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.77. 59,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,799. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $291.99.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

