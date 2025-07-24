RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01, Zacks reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.75. 217,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,449. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 900.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.