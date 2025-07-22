MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $15.32 on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,980,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

