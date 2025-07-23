American Airlines Group (AAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-1.000 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. American Airlines Group's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

