Q3 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Ashland Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ASH opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 212.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

