Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

