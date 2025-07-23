RPC (RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $421.08 million for the quarter.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPC Stock Up 2.2%

RES stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85.

RPC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $5.00 price objective on RPC and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

