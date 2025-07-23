Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.