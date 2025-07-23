Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries Q3 Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $115.35 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,955,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.