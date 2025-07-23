Q2 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Issued By Desjardins

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2025

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCK

Teck Resources Price Performance

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.