West Bancorporation (WTBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

