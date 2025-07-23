Brunswick (BC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.800-1.100 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BC opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 133.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

