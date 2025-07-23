Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $533.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.56 and a 200-day moving average of $431.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $559.36.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.60.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

