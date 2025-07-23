Q3 Earnings Estimate for FITB Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

