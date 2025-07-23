MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 242.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

