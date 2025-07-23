Boyd Gaming (BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $976.81 million for the quarter.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYD opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

