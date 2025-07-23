Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5%

TSE:CP opened at C$106.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$119.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total transaction of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total transaction of C$18,825,910.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

