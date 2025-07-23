Neste Oyj (NTOIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.