Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KDP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,638,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,557,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

