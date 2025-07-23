Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,424. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $89,468. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 126.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 599.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

