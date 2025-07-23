Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Higher Earnings for TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.89 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in TransAlta by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

