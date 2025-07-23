Minerals Technologies (MTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $529.13 million for the quarter.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. This represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 110,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

