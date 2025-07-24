Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,828 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 6,564,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,374,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

