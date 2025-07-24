Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $242.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.49. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

