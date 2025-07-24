Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,978 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $195,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.36. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.