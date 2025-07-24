Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $240.53. 3,829,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.