Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 5,746 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

