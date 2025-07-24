Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 19,037 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

