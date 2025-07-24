Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 28,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 149,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,464 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

