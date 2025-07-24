Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,167.28. 1,356,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,564. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,067.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

